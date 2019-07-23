ASSELIN, ALLAN Dad passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019, after a long and fulfilling life of 87 years. Many thanks to the staff at North York General Hospital for the exemplary care over the past month. Loving husband of Mary for over 64 years. Great Dad to Allan (Bonnie), Elaina (Gregory) and Joseph (Maureen). Attentive, caring and kind Grandparent to Nicole, Ashley, Stephanie, Danielle, Allan, Dominic and Sarah. A very happy and wonderful Great-Grandparent to Noah and Gabriella. Dad will be forever loved by his many nieces and nephews and by his last surviving brother Ralph. Dad attended The Roman Catholic Church of the Annunciation at Victoria Park and Ellesmere for many years. Friends will be received at The Paul O'Connor Funeral Home, 1939 Lawrence Avenue East, on Tuesday, July 23rd from 2-4 and from 7-9 p.m. The funeral will be held on Wednesday, July 24th at The Church of the Annunciation Victoria Park just south of Ellesmere at 10:00 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery with a reception to follow. Dad was a true Renaissance man; cultured but fond of the country, highly intelligent but not formally educated. He demonstrated on a daily basis that family was his number one priority. Dad's love of camping and hiking on The Bruce Trail was shared with everyone he met, but most importantly with his closest friends and family. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Lung Association of Ontario would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at pauloconnor.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on July 23, 2019