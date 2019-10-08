FELLOWES, ALLAN BRUCE May 20, 1932 – October 4, 2019 Passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with his family at his side, on October 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Helen, his children Heather (Grant) and Jennifer (Michael), grandchildren Teresa (Jeff), Britney (Charles), Andrea (Bryan) and Madeline and great-grandson Matthew. He is also survived by his sister Irene. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Ida Fellowes and his brother Ken. Allan was a member of the Masonic Lodge, York Lodge No. 156, G.R.C., where he was awarded the Perfect Ashlar Award in 2008. He was also a volunteer with the Canadian Blood Services and the Out of the Cold Program. He was a longtime parishioner and choir member at the Church of the Incarnation, previously the church of the Annunciation. He loved fishing, playing cards, scotch and the Toronto Blue Jays. Above all things, he will be remembered for his dedication to his family. Visitation will be held at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York, on October 15, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held October 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 15 Clairtrell Road, North York. Reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Allan's name to the or the Canadian Blood Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 8, 2019