STAPLETON, Allan Edwin January 5, 1920 - November 1, 2019 Al Stapleton passed away peacefully at Sunnybrook Hospital following a short illness on November 1, 2019. He was in his 100th year. He is survived by his wife of 70 years Grace Elizabeth, his sons John and Paul and their spouses Barbara Brown and Lee Wai Ming. Al lived with his wife at Amica Bayview Village from April 2017 until his passing. Al was born on January 5, 1920 in the Southern Ontario town of St. Mary's. He finished high school in June 1939 and when war was declared, he signed up in London Ontario in mid-September 1939. Al was on the first Canadian convoy to England in December 1939 on the Aquitania. As a signalman (First Div.Sigs: Headquarters), Al learned radio operations and participated in the assembly of the now famous 'Enigma' code breaking radio sets for deployment on the continent. Al was part of the Sicily landing on July 12, 1943 and continued to serve in Italy, France, Belgium, Germany and finally in Holland. Al was looking forward to joining the official Canadian delegations to Italy and Holland to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Allied victories in World War II. Returning in 1945, Al studied engineering for a year at Ryerson. He was employed by the CBC from 1946 to 1982 as a technician and engineering supervisor. This choice of career was appropriate because Al was an engineer both in heart and mind. There were very few things he could not repair and he took great joy in describing the mechanisms of how things work. He was active on his computer at the age of 99. His first radio station was located in Sackville, New Brunswick, where he met a young nurse, Grace Elizabeth Young. They married in 1949. On Saturday, October 26th, Al celebrated Grace's 97th birthday along with family two days before the event. But his real love was sailing. And being a competitive sort, he raced his sailboat each summer during the 1960s and 1970s and gathered a sizeable cache of trophies. He was a life member at Toronto's Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club where he spearheaded the building of the current club house in the mid 1970s. In appreciation, the club named the main reception area after him 'Stapleton Hall'. A celebration of life will be held at a date and place to be decided. Al will be interred in the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa with full military honours in the New Year. When asked by a reporter at the age of 98 why he attended the Warriors Day Parade, he answered "One more day of service".



