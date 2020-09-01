1/1
ALLAN FRANK (AL) BAILEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALLAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAILEY, ALLAN (AL) FRANK The family of Allan (Al) Frank Bailey announce his passing August 28, 2020, at the age of 81. Born in Blackstock, ON, on January 1, 1939, he was the only surviving son of the late Jennie (Leighton) and Frank Bailey. Survived by his daughters, Sharon Benedikt, Laurie Bailey, Janet Thomson (James); grandchildren, Jamie Benedikt, Jeffrey and Sheri Zeidman, Ashleigh Taylor; and great-grandchildren, Alexis Bertrand and Timothy McGinnis. Predeceased by ex-wife Marilyn Bailey (Bray); and partners, Jeanne Winter and Lillian Olmstead. He was lifelong friends with Ardis McArther, Wayne Venning and Joan (Venning) Veague. His career in communications/journalism was spent at several newspapers, radio stations, Bell Canada, TCP and CSA. Upon retirement in 1989, he returned to Blackstock to fulfill his dream of owning and racing thoroughbred race horses. He loved playing country songs on guitar, golf and sports, being an avid fan of Toronto teams (Maple Leafs, Blue Jays, Raptors, Argos). Cremation by Low and Low Funeral Home, there will be no funeral.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved