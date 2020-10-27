ALLAN FROOM

FROOM, ALLAN 1931 - 2020 Allan Oman Froom passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, at the age of 89, at Cheltenham Care Community, Toronto. Allan was born to Oman and Martha Froom in Toronto on March 11, 1931. He is predeceased by his sister Barbara. Allan is lovingly remembered by his wife Sheila Mogul and her children Lloyd and Brenlee; by his children Susan, David and Stephen; and by their mother, his first wife, Caroline Antliff. Allan attended Allenby Public School and Lawrence Park Collegiate in Toronto. He completed teacher's college and taught at Prince of Wales Public School in Barrie, where he lived with his first wife Caroline, and their three children. Allan was a Sunday School teacher and Church Warden of Trinity Anglican Church Barrie, Regional Manager of Field Enterprises, President of The Ontario Humane Society, and President of Barrie Kiwanis. Allan was the founder of Barrie's Save the Park Fund which established Barrie's crown jewel, Sunnidale Park. After separating from Caroline in 1982, Allan met and married Sheila Mogul. They had many joy-filled decades in their home on Bathurst in Vaughan. Allan became Western Regional Manager of Sunsweet Fundraising, and Sales Manager for Genesis Publications, and continued his love of gardening with his involvement in the Vaughan Blooms program. In his retirement years he continued with his love of nature by fishing and hiking. A private, graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020, where Allan will be laid to rest in Mount Pleasant Cemetery alongside his parents and sister. Donations to the Alzheimer's Society York Region in memory of Allan are appreciated: www.alzheimer-york.com