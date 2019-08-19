Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN GEORGE RYERSON. View Sign Obituary

RYERSON, ALLAN GEORGE Originally of Utterson, Ontario, in his 86th year, passed peacefully in his sleep early on the morning of August 16, 2019 at Chapman House in Owen Sound. A self-made man, Allan built up a roof contracting business allowing him to live life on his own terms. He was an avid traveller, always learning, embracing life to the fullest. He enjoyed a love of all things natural, walks in woods, chasing rainbows and especially sailing out on the lake under a full moon. He will be forever missed by his wife Mary and his children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date by his family. Donations to support Chapman House Residential Hospice and the Owen Sound Hospital Foundation in Allan's memory are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at

