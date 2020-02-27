Home

Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Allan Gerald SIMALUK

Allan Gerald SIMALUK Obituary
SIMALUK, Allan Gerald It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Allan Simaluk, at the age of 64 years. Beloved partner of John James (JJ) Amey. Uncle of Sarah Martin (Craig) and great-uncle of Leah and Adysin. Will be lovingly remembered by extended family and friends. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of Jane subway), on Friday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to take place in the Chapel on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the . Online condolences available at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2020
