1/1
ALLAN GOLDMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALLAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOLDMAN, ALLAN 1935 - 2020 On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Allan passed away after a brief illness. Beloved father to Kitty, who left us before her time, and Michael. Devoted husband to Catherine and loving granddad of Keira Goldman. In all his years of travel and adventure, Allan was to eventually return and make Toronto his home, teaching high school at Agincourt for almost 30 years. His outgoing and fun-loving nature made light of any social scene. From his friends in Morristown, to his in-laws in England, and his family in Toronto, he will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on a date to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved