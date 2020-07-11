ALLAN GOLDMAN

GOLDMAN, ALLAN 1935 - 2020 On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Allan passed away after a brief illness. Beloved father to Kitty, who left us before her time, and Michael. Devoted husband to Catherine and loving granddad of Keira Goldman. In all his years of travel and adventure, Allan was to eventually return and make Toronto his home, teaching high school at Agincourt for almost 30 years. His outgoing and fun-loving nature made light of any social scene. From his friends in Morristown, to his in-laws in England, and his family in Toronto, he will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre on a date to be announced.



