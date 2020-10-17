FULLBROOK, ALLAN GRAHAM September 8, 1926 - October 10, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family of Allan Fullbrook announces his passing at 94 years. Allan grew up in Willowdale, Ontario. Swimming and skating in the Don River Valley helped him develop a love of playing sports and the outdoors. Allan had a strong work ethic and supported himself from a young age, completing school at night while working. In 1944, he volunteered in the military and trained to serve in both the European and Pacific campaigns. His love story began in 1952 when he married Ruth MacKillop. Together they created a life of love, integrity and industry, placing family above all. Allan and Ruth raised their four children in Rexdale: Robert Fullbrook, twins Leslie Stephenson (Andy Stephenson) and Laurie Munro (Travis Ferrier), and Karen Fullbrook (Jan Ravens). They loved to host family dinners and proudly celebrated everyone's life achievements. Allan was thrilled to welcome three grandsons, Connor, Matthew and Andrew and enjoyed watching them grow. Holidays included family driving trips to Cape Breton, Cape Cod and Florida and many visits with Robert in Moncton, New Brunswick. Allan worked in the packaging industry for 42 years, selling equipment and solving technical issues. Serving customers throughout Southern Ontario and the Montreal area, he was known for his meticulous attention to detail and problem-solving skills. In their retirement years, Allan and Ruth moved to Oshawa to be closer to family. Allan enjoyed golf, particularly playing with his sister and brother-in-law. He took pride in caring for his lawn, trees and shrubs. When Ruth's health declined, Allan assumed more household tasks, including meal preparation and was a loving caregiver to his wife of 64 years. Allan was predeceased by his wife, Ruth, daughter, Leslie, son-in-law Peter and his five siblings. Allan's family would like to thank the staff at Veterans Affairs Canada, Centennial Retirement Residence, Oshawa and Woods Park Care Centre, Barrie. A private family funeral will be held and a celebration of life will occur when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Hospital for Sick Children or to an organization of your choice.



