ALLAN KENNETH KERNOHAN

Service Information
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON
M4T 2V8
(416)-485-9129
Obituary

KERNOHAN, ALLAN KENNETH Allan died mercifully, on August 15, 2019, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, at the age of 76. Allan was the son of Frank Kernohan (deceased 1959), of Forest, Ontario, and his wife Amy Kernohan (deceased 1976) (nee Dench), of Toronto, and is survived by his brother Paul. A graveside service with interment to follow will be held at 2 p.m. on August 21, 2019, at the family plot in Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Please gather at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre prior to the service at 1:30 p.m. In memory, donations to Parkdale Activity Recreation Centre (PARC) would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2019
