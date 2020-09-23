ALLAN CURRIE KIRKLAND
July 21, 1931 - September 17, 2020
Loving husband of the late Carolee Kirkland. Adored father of Karen Boutilier, Christine Langille (Darren), and Lisa Lino (Jim). Cherished Grandpa to Alex, Allan, David, Robbie, Kaileigh and Morgan. Predeceased by his brother Craig and will be dearly missed by surviving brother David. Loved by nieces and nephews, Michael, Paris, Tracey, Jackie, Shelley, Scott and Drew. Al was a proud longtime employee of the Toronto Star for 44 years. He was a kind and gentle man who will be missed by many. Special thanks to the caring staff at Simcoe Manor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, Newmarket, on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at https://www.roadhouseandrose.com/memorials/allan-kirkland/3827343/index.php