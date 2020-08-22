1/1
ALLAN "MAC" MACDONALD
MACDONALD, ALLAN "MAC" December 30, 1917 - August 3, 2020 WWII RCAF Veteran Ballykelly, Ireland (1943-1945) RAF SQD 59-86-120 Passed away peacefully and per his last wish, at home. Fiercely independent, he lived on his own, and in his own way, for the last 15 years. A wartime radar technician, a lifetime employee of Canadian General Electric, a retiree at 60 and a unique centenarian with many hobbies and interests over the years. Reunited with his beautiful wife, Joan (2005). Loving dad to Linda (Chris Herriott) and Marylou (Bert Kallio). Grandad to Jamie and Kristin (Jonathan). Companion to his adopted feline, Elmo. Thanks to his wonderful friends, neighbours and caregivers. Special thanks to his longtime amazing family physician, Dr. Deena Ages, Sunnybrook's Dr. Sender Herschorn and Veterans Affairs Canada. A long and healthy life, well lived. We will miss you. Per Ardua Ad Astra Blue skies to him…

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 22, 2020.
