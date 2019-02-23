Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN MacDOUGALL. View Sign

MacDOUGALL, ALLAN 1947 - 2019 It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of Allan MacDougall on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 71. Left to mourn are his adored wife Angie, their three children Angus, Peter (Haley), Daisy Hotson (Brett) as well as his 5 grandchildren, Parker and Basil Hotson and Dylan, Phoebe and Crosby MacDougall. And his lovely sister Disie Johnson who lives in London. Allan's love of life, his infectious enthusiasm, his wonderful sense of humour and his kind and gentle demeanour set an example for us all and will be cherished in our broken hearts forever. He lived his life with curiosity and intelligence. He faced his long battle with Alzheimer's with dignity, grace and grit.And on March 7th which would have been his 72nd birthday, we will host a Celebration of his Life at the Vancouver Lawn Tennis and Badminton Club, 1630 W. 15th Ave., Vancouver from 5 to 7 p.m. Allan had a long and distinguished career in the world of Canadian and international publishing and book distribution. He was the Co-founder, President and CEO of Raincoast Books and took great pride in its success and growth. And of course his legendary success in landing the Harry Potter series. His love of books and literature was only surpassed by his love for his family. He worked hard but he played hard – Wednesday tennis, weekends at Whistler, guys' trips to fish at Pennask, long bike trips around the seawall and endless walks with our various dogs - loving it all for the social aspect of being with friends as much as the sport. We will do our very best to keep his fabulous spirit alive for his grandchildren. Allan will be cremated in a private family ceremony. We wish to thank Maureen McIntosh for her tremendous support in the last few difficult years to say nothing of the last difficult week. And the staff of the third floor at Point Grey Private Hospital – so many wonderful men and women who take care of us in our real hours of need, to mention a few, Lemuel, Josephine and JoJo. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution in Allan's name to the Alzheimer Society of BC.

