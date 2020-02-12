|
GUY, ALLAN M.G. On Friday, February 7, 2020, Allan ("Al") Guy, beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away suddenly at the age of 47. Born May 12, 1972 in St. John's, NF to Allan and May (Pinsent) Guy, Al was the youngest of three children and only son. Al spent his early years in Pickering, ON before moving to Saskatoon, SK. He completed high school and graduated from University of Saskatchewan, then moved to Toronto to complete a Computer Animation diploma at Seneca. Although Al went on to have a career in Accounts, he enjoyed the arts and always encouraged others' creativity. He loved concerts, travelling with friends and learning. Following in his grandfathers' footsteps, Al was initiated into the masonry with The General Mercer Lodge 548 on March 14, 2014 and raised as a Master Mason on October 31, 2015. He was an active and loved member of his Lodge. He leaves behind his parents, May and Allan, his two sisters Alison (Joe) and Katrina (Erik), along with his two nephews Alex and Max, and nieces Ellie and Maggie. A service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Turner & Porter Funeral Home, Yorke Chapel on 2357 Bloor St. W at 3 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Covenant House, or your local homeless youth program.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020