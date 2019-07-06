Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALLAN RAY (AL) DEMETRICK. View Sign Obituary

DEMETRICK, ALLAN (AL) RAY October 5, 1940 – June 30, 2019 It is with much sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved partner, husband, brother, uncle and friend Al Demetrick. Al's courageous battle with cancer ended Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 78. His light and energy were contagious and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his life partner Kelley Butler and her son Beau Bruder, his spouse Barbara (Hopkins) Demetrick, his brother Gordon Demetrick, and his nieces, Dawn (Demetrick) Tattle and Jackie (Demetrick) Berg, and many close friends. Al was born in Kelvington, Saskatchewan, to Raymond and Agnes (Adams) Demetrick. Al earned his civil engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1964. After working on several civil engineering projects in Quebec and New Brunswick, Al moved to Toronto, Ontario. In 1970 he joined his brother Gordon as a partner at Anchor Shoring. Well respected within the heavy construction industry, Al was best known for his people skills; he had a unique ability to engage with everyone and make them feel special. He was a key contributor to the growth and success of the company. Al embraced life with a positive spirit and was an inspiration to others. Never doing anything in half-measures, Al had a great variety of passions and interests. He was an avid world traveller, alpine skier, cyclist, and IRONMAN triathlete. A sailing and aviation enthusiast, he had a passion for piloting both boats and aircraft. He loved being surrounded by nature and was a lifelong cottager, which is where he spent many of his happiest hours. Al is perhaps best known for his razor-sharp wit, his mischievous smile, and his kind and loving spirit by his family, friends and colleagues. He genuinely cared for everyone and it came across in all his interactions. SERVICES – Those wishing to share in the joy and spirit of Al's life, friends and family are invited to his celebration of life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bonnie View Inn, located at 2713 Kashagawigamog Lake Rd., Haliburton, Ontario. In accordance with Al's wishes, donations on behalf of Al and the Demetrick family can be made to CHIPSA Hospital, to which he is grateful for their care and treatment. CHIPSA has been fighting cancer and other immunological ailments since 1979, and greatly contributed to Al's extended time with us. Donations can be made directly on the link below. Please note on the donation that it is in memory of Al Demetrick.

DEMETRICK, ALLAN (AL) RAY October 5, 1940 – June 30, 2019 It is with much sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved partner, husband, brother, uncle and friend Al Demetrick. Al's courageous battle with cancer ended Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the age of 78. His light and energy were contagious and he will be greatly missed. He is survived by his life partner Kelley Butler and her son Beau Bruder, his spouse Barbara (Hopkins) Demetrick, his brother Gordon Demetrick, and his nieces, Dawn (Demetrick) Tattle and Jackie (Demetrick) Berg, and many close friends. Al was born in Kelvington, Saskatchewan, to Raymond and Agnes (Adams) Demetrick. Al earned his civil engineering degree from the University of Saskatchewan in 1964. After working on several civil engineering projects in Quebec and New Brunswick, Al moved to Toronto, Ontario. In 1970 he joined his brother Gordon as a partner at Anchor Shoring. Well respected within the heavy construction industry, Al was best known for his people skills; he had a unique ability to engage with everyone and make them feel special. He was a key contributor to the growth and success of the company. Al embraced life with a positive spirit and was an inspiration to others. Never doing anything in half-measures, Al had a great variety of passions and interests. He was an avid world traveller, alpine skier, cyclist, and IRONMAN triathlete. A sailing and aviation enthusiast, he had a passion for piloting both boats and aircraft. He loved being surrounded by nature and was a lifelong cottager, which is where he spent many of his happiest hours. Al is perhaps best known for his razor-sharp wit, his mischievous smile, and his kind and loving spirit by his family, friends and colleagues. He genuinely cared for everyone and it came across in all his interactions. SERVICES – Those wishing to share in the joy and spirit of Al's life, friends and family are invited to his celebration of life on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Bonnie View Inn, located at 2713 Kashagawigamog Lake Rd., Haliburton, Ontario. In accordance with Al's wishes, donations on behalf of Al and the Demetrick family can be made to CHIPSA Hospital, to which he is grateful for their care and treatment. CHIPSA has been fighting cancer and other immunological ailments since 1979, and greatly contributed to Al's extended time with us. Donations can be made directly on the link below. Please note on the donation that it is in memory of Al Demetrick. https://fundly.com/chipsa-research-donations# Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close