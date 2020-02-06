Home

WALSH, ALLAN RICHARD June 1, 1966 - February 2, 2020 Son of Albert and Margaret Walsh. Brother to Albert, Arthur, Heather, Bonnie and Andrew. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Allan died tragically in his home. He was 53. Allan had a passion for spending time at the family Haliburton cottage with family and friends. It was his home away from home. Peace be with you always Allan. We love you and will miss you terribly. Memorial visitation will be held at the Highland Funeral Home, Scarborough Chapel, 3280 Sheppard Avenue East, Scarborough, on Friday, February 7th from 5-9 p.m., followed by a Memorial service on Sunday, February 9th at 2 p.m. in the chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 6, 2020
