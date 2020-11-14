1/
ALLAN STUART CROMAR
CROMAR, ALLAN STUART 1929 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, on October 29, 2020, at the age of ninety-one. Predeceased by his wife of 65 years Lois Anne (née Salter) and his siblings Lenore Young and Irvine (Mike). Loving father to Stephen (Karen), Kathryn Mihaichuk (Michael) and Linda Ebbern (Thomas). Loving "Da" to his grandchildren, Brooke Cromar (Jesse Lehrman), Jamie Cromar (Tim Hiscox), Melissa McGuire (Matt), Max Mihaichuk (Ivana Pupovac), Jaclyn Mihaichuk, Hilary Ebbern (Ryan Matthyssen) and Jeff Ebbern (Hailey Casper) and to his great-grandchildren Reilly and Connor Hiscox and Adi and Sam Lehrman. Survived by his sister Betty Jean Hughes and his brother-in-law Bill Salter. Cremation has taken place. If desired, donations can be made to NOVA Hudson that provided superb nursing care to Stu for his last 3 years as a resident of Hudson, Quebec.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
