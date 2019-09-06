It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Allan on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Patricia for 57 years. Loving father of Timothy (Louanne), Michele (Steven) and Lisa (Jeffrey). Proud grandfather of Stephanie, Brianna, Gregory, Madison, Nathaniel, Chelsea and Jonathan. Cherished brother of Tom (Cathy). Predeceased by his parents Alec and Lillian. Allan will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, 905-257-8822, on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1150 Monks Passage, Oakville, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Donations in memory of Allan can be made to Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital or Canadian Tire Jump Start. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 6, 2019