ALLAN W. ELLIS
ELLIS, ALLAN W. Following a sudden diagnosis on August 12, 2020, Allan W. Ellis, age 71, died in the palliative care unit of The Scarborough Hospital on September 7, 2020 from complications arising from a brain tumour. Allan was a lifelong resident of the Toronto area and a proud employee of Ontario Power Generation, where he retired as a first line manager. Allan was predeceased by his mother, Janet, father, John and younger brothers, John and Gary. A private interment was held on September 30th in the family plot at the Pine Hills Cemetery, Toronto. In recognition of the care and dignity provided to Allan during his brief illness, donations to the Scarborough Health Network would be appreciated.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2020.
