BLOOM, ALLEN Peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019 at MacKenzie Health Hospital. Allen Bloom beloved husband of Anna Bloom. Loving father and father-in-law of Catherine and Robert Kurosu, and Stephen and Marsha Bloom. Dear brother of the late Rose Lieberman, Mildred Clements, Anna David, and Jeanette Devor and brother-in-law of Emanuel and Gale Brown. Devoted grandfather of Hannah, Maya, and Camryn. Service was held at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Interment Beth David B'nai Israel Beth Am Synagogue Section at Pardes Shalom Cemetery. Shiva at 90 Fisherville Road, Toronto. Memorial donations may be made to The Canadian Helen Keller Centre, 416-225-8989.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 3, 2019