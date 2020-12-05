CLEIN, ALLEN Passed away peacefully in his 100th year on November 28, 2020 at his home in Unionville. Allen's bright outlook on life, boundless energy, and his unforgettable laugh will be sorely missed by his children Sharon, Bruce (Peggy) and Warren (Kimberley), his grandchildren Mathew, Mara (Cole), Shayla (Joel) and Kalin (Amy) and his great-grandson Mason. Allen was a four year veteran of World War II, serving in the European theatre. Allen was an entrepreneur and started his own successful packaging company. A celebration of Allen's life will be held at a later date.



