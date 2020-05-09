ALLEN COATES STEWART
STEWART, ALLEN COATES January 24, 1934 - May 3, 2020 He peacefully passed away at North York General Hospital. First in a line of brothers: Robert, Donald and Douglas. Married Marie Ewasiuk in 1955, they had four children! They separated in 1977, she later passed in 1982 making him a widower. He married Nikki Harmon in 1988 and divorced several years later. He is survived by his brother Robert (Carol), his children Alexander (Sheila), Adrienne (Michael), Christopher (Jennifer), Gillian (Warren) and grandchildren Kyle, Justin and great-grandson Aaron. An online ZOOM memorial is being held via Forest Hill United Church on May 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. Go to www.foresthilluc.org. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.


Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
12
Service
7:00 PM
Forest Hill United Church
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
