ALLEN EDWARD BINNIE Obituary
BINNIE, ALLEN EDWARD Passed away at Credit Valley Hospital surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Loving father of daughter Kathy and her husband Robert Cappuccitti, daughter Chris and her husband Paul McKay, son Allen and his partner Angela, daughter Marg and her husband Nelson Carvalho. Proud grandfather of Jennifer, Nicholas, Ryan, Corina, Robert, Andrew, Marie, Allison, Daniel and great-grandfather of Sophia and Blake. Survived by his sister Margaret Jeanes and his brother Andrew Binnie. A memorial gathering will be held at DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME (2241 New Street, Burlington) on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at noon. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson Canada (4211 Yonge Street, Suite 316, Toronto, Ontario, M2P 2A9).
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020
