GLYNN, ALLEN Passed away peacefully at home, with his family at his side, on October 29, 2020, in his 66th year. Survived by his wife of 34 years Sharon. Will be greatly missed by his brother Declan (Debra). Loving son to Leo (Lesley), predeceased by his mother Anne and sister Leona. Allen will be missed by many friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sick Kids Foundation. Online condolences can be made at highlandfuneralhome.com