GASTLE, ALLEN JAMES 1933 - 2020 Al passed away peacefully, on October 15th at St. Joseph's Hospital, in his 87th year. Al will be dearly missed by many friends and family including his sister Ann Betzner (nee Gastle), his late nephew David and his niece Lynn. Al will be remembered as an avid jazz enthusiast, early technology trailblazer and pursuer of travel, photography and good food. He had many long-lasting friendships that dated back decades, many to when he worked at Massey Ferguson. Al was a graduate of Guelph University and the Western MBA program. Al asked that anyone wishing to make a donation, to please consider supporting your local Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Cancer charity of your choice.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 24, 2020.
