Home

POWERED BY

Services
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
(905) 775-3335
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Skwarchuk Funeral Home Lathangue Chapel
30 Simcoe Road
Bradford, ON L3Z 2A9
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Victory Baptist Church
18408 Yonge St.
East Gwillimbury, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLEN TOMLINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLEN M. TOMLINSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALLEN M. TOMLINSON Obituary
TOMLINSON, ALLEN M. Peacefully into the arms of the Lord at Bradford Valley Care Community on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Allen Tomlinson of Bradford and formerly of Toronto in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Pedlar) for 63 years. Loving dad of Debbie (Dan) Antonio, Gayle (Randy) Palmer and Brenda (Robert) Young. Proud grandpa of Chris (Shannon), Joy, Tim (Lizzy); Mitchell (Hazel), Kerstin; Taylor, Liam and Cameron. Loved GG of Kayleigh, Noah and Amelia. Dear brother of the late Harvey (late Betty) Tomlinson. Dear brother-in-law of Karen Pedlar. Allen will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Allen loved reading his Bible, teaching and sharing his faith. Allen pastored for many years within the United Church and other fellowships, and then retired from 100 Huntley Street. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800- 209-4803) for visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Victory Baptist Church, 18408 Yonge St., East Gwillimbury, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. In Allen's memory, donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALLEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -