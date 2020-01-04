|
TOMLINSON, ALLEN M. Peacefully into the arms of the Lord at Bradford Valley Care Community on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Allen Tomlinson of Bradford and formerly of Toronto in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Judy (nee Pedlar) for 63 years. Loving dad of Debbie (Dan) Antonio, Gayle (Randy) Palmer and Brenda (Robert) Young. Proud grandpa of Chris (Shannon), Joy, Tim (Lizzy); Mitchell (Hazel), Kerstin; Taylor, Liam and Cameron. Loved GG of Kayleigh, Noah and Amelia. Dear brother of the late Harvey (late Betty) Tomlinson. Dear brother-in-law of Karen Pedlar. Allen will also be fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Allen loved reading his Bible, teaching and sharing his faith. Allen pastored for many years within the United Church and other fellowships, and then retired from 100 Huntley Street. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800- 209-4803) for visitation on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Victory Baptist Church, 18408 Yonge St., East Gwillimbury, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. In Allen's memory, donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020