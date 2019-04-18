RESNICK, ALLEN On Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Allen Resnick, beloved husband of Catherine. Loving father and father-in-law of Lorne Resnick and Juliet Funt, Kevin and Rebecca Resnick. Devoted grandfather of Jake, Alex, Nick, and Emma. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Community Section of Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Allen Resnick Memorial Fund c/o The North York General Hospital Foundation, 416-756-6944.
