KEALY, ALMA (nee O'DONOHUE) On Saturday, July 18, 2020, Alma passed away at the age of 91. Alma was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Kealy. Alma will be forever remembered by her children, Bernadette, Joe, Ellen Marie (Doug) Bray and Patricia (Gerry) Crake. Alma will also be fondly remembered by her grandchildren and their families, Christopher (Candace, Joey and Austin) and Jaclyn, Kate and Alison, and Jason (Miranda) and Trevor. Alma was born in Toronto on December 21, 1928 and was the fifth of Josephine and Eugene O'Donohue's eight children. Predeceased by siblings Jack, Frank, Melville, (Msgr.) Vincent, Bernadette (Ferguson). She will be sadly missed by her sisters Rita (Markle) and Marie (Lehman). Alma graduated from St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto in 1951 as a Registered Nurse. She worked for many years at Brampton's original Peel Memorial Hospital before retiring and enjoyed travelling to many places throughout the world with Arthur. Thank you to the many dear friends and staff at Woodhall Park Retirement Village, who reached out and made our mother feel special and showed her compassion over the last seven years of her life. A funeral service will be celebrated in memory of Alma on Monday, July 27, 2020, 10:30 a.m, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 66A Main St. South, Brampton, followed by burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St, Thornhill at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in memory of Alma to be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com