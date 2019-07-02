Alma Marie RATTRAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Marie RATTRAY.
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON
L4G6W8
(905)-727-5421
Obituary

RATTRAY, Alma Marie (nee BALL) Member Emeritus Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario Passed away on June 27, 2019, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, in Newmarket. Beloved wife of the late William Rattray. Predeceased by brothers John and Frederick and sisters Bessie Jane, Dorothy Gilson (Charles) and Nancy. Survived by sister-in-law Judith and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Park Lawn Cemetery in Toronto. Online condolences and information can be found at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Aurora, ON   (905) 727-5421
funeral home direction icon