RATTRAY, Alma Marie (nee BALL) Member Emeritus Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario Passed away on June 27, 2019, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, in Newmarket. Beloved wife of the late William Rattray. Predeceased by brothers John and Frederick and sisters Bessie Jane, Dorothy Gilson (Charles) and Nancy. Survived by sister-in-law Judith and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Park Lawn Cemetery in Toronto. Online condolences and information can be found at www.thompsonfh-aurora.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 2, 2019