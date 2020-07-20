1/1
Alma Sarah RUTLEDGE
RUTLEDGE, Alma Sarah Passed away at St. Peter's Hospital, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the age of 72. Beloved wife of Bill (Corky) Rutledge. Dear sister of Andy Cudia (late Linda). Cherished aunt of Keith, Natalie and Ashley. Alma will also be missed by her cousins Pam and Jan. She will be greatly missed by those close to her. Alma loved to travel, she and Bill spent many years travelling together. Some of her favourite places were Australia, South Africa, Europe, including Scandinavia and Russia, as well as South America. They have also been to all 50 states and across Canada. Alma had a career as a Legal Secretary for over 35 years. A special thank you to the staff at Joseph Brant Hospital and St. Peter's Hospital for their excellent care and compassion. As per Alma's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, donations in her memory can be made to St. Peter's Hospital or The Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada. Smith's Funeral Homes www.smithsfh.com


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
