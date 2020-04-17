RAMJI, ALNOOR ABDUL With deepest sorrow, we announce that Alnoor Abdul Ramji, our most beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Alnoor will be missed every day by his father, Abdulrasul Alibhai Ramji, his mother and best friend Lilly, his sisters Nilam (Naushadaly) and Rubina (Craig), nephew Bejhan and niece Azaali, his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends. Alnoor's family extends their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Susan Coish and the palliative care professionals at Sunnybrook Hospital Palliative Care for their commitment, compassion and wonderful care for Alnoor. Alnoor was a mischievous boy who grew up to be a happy young man. He always had a smile to share and a laugh to give others. But he never complained about his pain. Becoming a paraplegic at the age of 18 was not easy as Alnoor endured countless surgeries but he always maintained his sunny outlook. He was an avid and proud volunteer in the community and always provided a helping hand – our smiling volunteer on wheels! One of Alnoor's passions was fundraising for the Agakhan Foundation Canada Annual World Partnership Walk, which he never missed. He believed that together we could improve quality of life and break the cycle of global poverty. Alnoor has mercifully left the pain behind, but he also left us all and for that we will never be the same again. He is no longer suffering, yet we will continue to hurt. At this time, we must come together and laugh at the wonderful memories for Alnoor's sake, as he would have wanted it that way. We lost you too soon; we love you and will miss you always. Those who choose to give a gift to honor Alnoor are asked to contribute in his name to his favourite cause: https://worldpartnershipwalk.com/donate
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 17, 2020.