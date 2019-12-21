PRATTER, Alois Peacefully, at his home on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the age of 87. Dearly beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Karl (Nora), and Margaret. Cherished Opa of Eliza, Nickolas, Colin and Laura. Friends will be received at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (North of Rexdale Boulevard), on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 10 a.m. until memorial service in the chapel at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019