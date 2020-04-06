|
CORMIER, ALONZO (AL) GUY March 22, 1942 - April 3, 2020 It is with great sadness our family announces the passing of Alonzo "Al" on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Milton District Hospital at the age of 78. Son of the late Zelma and Hypolite Cormier of College Bridge, NB. Beloved husband for 54 years of Barbara (nee Bath). One man who raised 3 amazing children, and 3 children who cared for 1 amazing man to the end. Loving father of Sherri (Dan), Chris (Karen) and Scott (Melody). Proud grandfather of Derek, Christopher and Payton. Brother to Oscar (Marybelle), Gerene (Roland), Claude (Huberte), Stella (Eugene), Frank (Freda), Fernand (Jean), Gerry (Delorus), Rachele, Pauline and Carm. Brother-in-law to Jean, Tom, Catharine. Beloved uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. A member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 197 Acton, ON, and retired employee of Ford Motor Co., Oakville. In light of the current global pandemic with restrictions placed on group gatherings and the well-being of everyone, a private funeral will be held. Your condolences are very much appreciated during this very difficult time.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2020