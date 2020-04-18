de VALK, CSB, REV. ALPHONSE ANTHONY MARIA Peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital on April 16, 2020. Fr. Alphonse was born in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on March 27, 1932. He was predeceased by his parents Martien and Christina Lutkie, and by his brothers Matthew, Charles, Neil and Peter. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Mary Joan and Patricia. He entered the Congregation of St. Basil and was professed in 1962. After studies in Toronto at the University of St. Michael's College and St. Basil's Seminary he was ordained a priest in 1965. Subsequently, his priestly ministry was mostly as a teacher at St. Thomas More College (Saskatoon) and St. Joseph's College (Edmonton). Fr. Alphonse was very active with Campaign Life and was editor of Catholic Insight magazine. In 1985, he was assigned to live at Soulerin House at St. Michael's College School (Toronto). In November 2018, Fr. Alphonse moved with the Basilian Fathers' Retirement Community to Presentation Manor (Scarborough). In light of the current pandemic, there will be a Funeral Mass for Fr. de Valk at a later date. Burial will be at the Basilian plot at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, ON. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Basilian Fathers Retirement Fund, 95 St. Joseph Street, Toronto, ON M5S 3C2. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.