FOURNIER, ALPHONSE JOSEPH Passed away peacefully at Crown Ridge Place on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband of 52 years to the late Alice Fournier (nee Blanchette). Loving father of Lise (Jim), Lucie, Luc (Francisca), Denis (Annette), Gisele (Jerry) and Ivon (Karen). Dear Papa of Amber, Zachary, Nicholas, Colin, Trevor, Ashley, Hope, Courtney, Jessica, April, Caitlyn, Reade, Taylor, Gabriel, Margaret and Great-Papa of Amelia, Lyla and Cohen. He is survived by his sister Lorette and predeceased by his siblings: Marie Ange, Davila, Emile, Albert, Rosario, Adrienne, Julienne, Roland, Arthur, Rita and Armand. The family will receive friends at WEAVER - West, 170 Dundas St. West, Trenton, on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 11 a.m Interment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Knights of Columbus Council 2438 would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 23, 2019