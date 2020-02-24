Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Ave. East (east of Kennedy Rd.)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alsalita WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alsalita WILLIAMS


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alsalita WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Alsalita 1933-2020 Alsalita Dolores Williams, "Miss G", was the beloved wife of Dennis Williams who predeceased her. Mother of Robert and Helen, grandmother of Tiffany, oldest sister to her 14 siblings, and aunt and second mom to her many nieces, nephews and grandnieces, nephews, special "son" Kingsley, and many more. Miss G will be greatly missed by her children, granddaughter, sisters and brothers, and her many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Miss G was raised in Chang's Emporium, Half-way Tree, Jamaica, and truly, her heart and soul never left the building. Our chief cook, avid gardener, and organizer of family gatherings has gone on to heaven for a well-deserved rest. Though she will likely be showing her big brother Tony how to cook the ox-tail, curry goat and fritters. Love you mom. Friends will be received at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Monday, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Justin Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 3898 Hwy. 7 (east of Warden Ave.), Markham, Ontario. Interment, Christ the King Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alsalita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -