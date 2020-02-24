|
WILLIAMS, Alsalita 1933-2020 Alsalita Dolores Williams, "Miss G", was the beloved wife of Dennis Williams who predeceased her. Mother of Robert and Helen, grandmother of Tiffany, oldest sister to her 14 siblings, and aunt and second mom to her many nieces, nephews and grandnieces, nephews, special "son" Kingsley, and many more. Miss G will be greatly missed by her children, granddaughter, sisters and brothers, and her many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Miss G was raised in Chang's Emporium, Half-way Tree, Jamaica, and truly, her heart and soul never left the building. Our chief cook, avid gardener, and organizer of family gatherings has gone on to heaven for a well-deserved rest. Though she will likely be showing her big brother Tony how to cook the ox-tail, curry goat and fritters. Love you mom. Friends will be received at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Ave. East (east of Kennedy Rd.), on Monday, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Justin Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 3898 Hwy. 7 (east of Warden Ave.), Markham, Ontario. Interment, Christ the King Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 24, 2020