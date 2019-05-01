ROSBOROUGH, ALTA YVONNE (nee BILLINGS) Alta passed away peacefully at Warkworth Place on April 28, 2019, at age 91, after a long but dignified battle with dementia. Born in Florenceville, NB, on September 16, 1927, mom was predeceased by her parents Hayward and Cora Belle. Alta is survived by her children Rodney (Donna), Rhonda (Larry) and Kelly; her grandchildren Jennifer, Luke and Jayden; her great-granddaughter Hayley; her sisters Shirley Brewer and Barbara Richardson both of NB; and several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sisters Ferne, Irma and Connie, brothers Floyd, Elwood and Carroll as well as several infant siblings. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Warkworth Place for the care and compassion they showed mom. They all made this journey just a little bit easier. A celebration of life will be held in the near future. Arrangements in care of Weaver Warkworth, 70 Church Street, Warkworth and condolences at weaverfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 1, 2019