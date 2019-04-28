Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Althea GENTLE. View Sign Obituary

GENTLE, Althea Passed away peacefully at the Wexford Nursing Home at the age of 83. She will be missed by her husband and best friend Ron Gentle, her daughter Tricia and her son Gord. She was also loved and will be missed by her grandchildren Eddie, Nikki and Ryan, many nieces and nephews and she was predeceased by her loving sister Yvonne Bondarchuk (nee Martin). As per the family's wishes, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 28, 2019

