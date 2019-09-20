ROCCA, Altina Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Humber River Hospital at the age of 92. Loving wife of the late Alfonso. Beloved mother of Frank (Suzette), Fred, Lillian, and Mario (Giovanna). Cherished Nonna of Peter, Daniel, Vera, Alex, Joanne, Dianne, Paul, Alfonso, Michael, and Giuliana. Great-grandmother of Julianna, Lia, Bianca, Ronan, and Brodey. Altina will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends, and will be remembered for her love of cooking and her beautiful garden. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Road, on Saturday, September 21st from 6-9 p.m., Sunday, September 22nd from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 23rd at All Saints Roman Catholic Church, 1415 Royal York Road, Toronto, at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 20, 2019