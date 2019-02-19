POLLOCK, ALVIN ELLWOOD Retired North Gwillimbury Police Officer and Police Chief from 1953-1971 and York Regional Police Staff Sargeant from 1971-1983. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the age of 95 years. Alvin was the beloved husband of the late Helen (nee Rye). Loving father of George Pollock (Nina), Jane (late Wayne Miller) both of Keswick and Kim (late Bryan Woods) of Newmarket. Cherished "Grandad and Grandpa" of Tammy (Nelson Gutta) of Mount Albert, Christopher (Shawna), Aimee (Darcy Stronge) both of Keswick, Sarah (Brian Omand) of Port Bolster, Terry Woods (Jennifer) of Sutton, Amanda (Jayson Bolsover) of Port Stanley and Nicole Woods of Toronto. Great-Grandfather of Nolan, Colby, Addison, Cadence, Mark, Massimo, Maddex, Logan, Gwendolyn and Brayden. Dear brother of the late Gerald, Ivan, Lavern, Earl, Aubrey, Byron, Jack and Muriel (Burnett). He will be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home in Keswick, Ontario, on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service in the Chapel at 12 noon. Interment at Queensville Cemetery. In memory of Alvin, donations to the Margaret Bahen Hospice or Southlake Regional Health Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 19, 2019