PEGG, ALVIN Alvin Pegg, who was loved by many, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, having lived a full life. Born in 1931 on a farm near Sharon, Alvin was the fifth of Geraldine and Stuart Pegg's six children. Alvin was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Mary and survived by his four loving children: Dave (Linda), Doug (Louise), Karen Fairbrass (Brad) and Heather (Dan Harper); and his eight grandchildren: Kyle and Garret, Ian and Kristen, Jenny, Adam and Katelyn and Calista. He was also predeceased by his siblings: Bruce (Margaret), Ruth Mabbett (Bill), Joan Farr (Harold) and survived by Betty and Dale (Dorothy). In 1950, Alvin met the love of his life, Mary. Alvin saw Mary crossing the Mount Albert Side Road with her sister and said to his future brother-in law, Harold, "That's the girl I'm going to marry!", which he did in 1956. While dating, Alvin and Mary enjoyed dances with their Junior Farmer group. They were often seen at the local ball parks too, as Alvin was well known in the area as an exceptional ballplayer. Alvin had taken over operations of the family farm at the age of 15 for his ailing father. In 1959, Alvin bought his own farm on the 2nd concession where he started and operated a dairy farm for 35 years. Alvin was actively involved in the East Gwillimbury community. He served on the board and as president of EG Minor Hockey Association. During his 8 years as an EG town councillor, Alvin was instrumental in the building of the Sharon arena and community centre. He subsequently obtained his real estate licence and worked first with Armstrong Realty and eventually with Re-Max where he was frequently one of its top performers in North America. He was an active member of Queensville United Church as an elder and sitting on numerous committees. Alvin was a long-serving board member and past President of Farmers Mutual Insurance Co. where he established many lifelong friendships. Alvin was an integral part of his neighbourhood on Sherwood Place in Newmarket and will be fondly remembered for his annual maple syrup production and the spring pancake brunch he hosted with Mary. Although Alvin no longer lived on the farm, he continued to enjoy going to help with the greatly expanded Pegg Pumpkin Patch he had started many years earlier. Alvin was a regular at Persechini Fitness, enjoying both the workouts and socializing over coffees with the many friends he'd made there. Alvin and Mary enjoyed travelling to many places around the world as well as spending time at their cottage in Haliburton and loved it when others visited to enjoy cottage life with them. Alvin and Mary were very generous in their support of the community with both their time and charitable giving. After the passing of his beloved wife, Alvin initiated and funded the Mary Pegg Scholarship Fund through the Canadian Federation of University Women Aurora/Newmarket, to carry on Mary's love of education through the financial support of post-secondary education for young women. Alvin had a challenging last year of his life, but always considered himself fortunate. In his words: "I'm 88 and a half. I've been a pretty lucky guy". Alvin was often seen at the local restaurants surrounding his new home at Sunrise of Aurora and in a circle of life moment, celebrated his 88th birthday at the same Graystones in Aurora where he and Mary enjoyed dancing while dating. His family would like to especially thank the Sunrise of Aurora staff for the exceptional care he received there and Southlake Regional Health Centre third floor MACU doctors and nurses for their medical excellence and their compassionate care. Alvin Pegg will be deeply missed by his children, grandchildren, his siblings, nieces and nephews, as well as countless friends. Visitation will be held at the Queensville United Church, 20453 Leslie St., Queensville, ON, on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by a reception, please join the family and friends in celebrating Alvin's life. Alvin and Mary will be laid to rest at a private family interment at Queensville Cemetery. In honour of Alvin, a donation made to the Mary Pegg Scholarship Fund, payable to: The Charitable Trust of the Canadian Federation of University Women Aurora/Newmarket Inc. would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made to www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020