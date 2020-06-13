DAVIS, ALVIN WILLIAM October 9, 1949 – April 20, 2020 Born to Alice and Raymond Davis on October 9, 1949. Al quickly took to the interests of the era. His parents introduced him to baseball and hockey via radio and his father allowing him to fix up old cars in the driveway made way for his first prized possession, a '57 Chevy. This hobby continued throughout his life with his eventual small Saab collection lining the drive. His always affable mother, boisterously dancing him through the weekend nights in their Guelph living room lent Al the charming, good natured spirit he would be known for. Attending GCVI and Sheridan college, the advertising world would then lead Al to Toronto where he met his once wife but forever friend Angela. They would start a family before being drawn back to Guelph. Al's entrepreneurial vigour provided his community with such endeavours as, Now That's A Pizza, French Fry Freddie's, Hamburger Pattie's and The MacDonnell Street Grill. In later years, Symposium restaurants would benefit from his extensive experience in the field. Proud and unconditionally loving father to Adam and Sarah, Al took on the role of baseball coach and number one fan in their lives, encouraging the thoughtful, positive outlook that they carry with them. Becoming a grandfather in 2018 was a proudest moment, as Winston Alvin arrived in the family. As he watched his grandson reach new milestones, his humour and fun-loving nature garnered the admiration of his little namesake. He welcomed beautiful daughter-in-law Stav into the family with great celebration and enthusiastically shared his record collection with son-in-law Roger. Al held his friends in high esteem. Stories abound about Ray and over 50 years of laughs and singing Dean Martin; carefree days at the farm with his Campbell cousins; Sheridan days with Garry; jokes and serious stereo talks with brothers-in-law Ralph and Joe; concerts with Barb and travelling to Florida with Cathy to celebrate his 70th. Frequent phone calls, meeting over chicken wings and on-going gentlemanly football bets with closest buds were part of his day-to-day. A charmer, jokester, Blue Jays fan, food and music lover, cat whisperer, faithful friend and the greatest guy many will ever know. He cherished the joy of people getting together. On April 20, 2020, we said goodbye to Al but we honour the joy his life gave us by carrying on as he would have wanted - with a big heart and a cold beer. We love you Dad, Gramps, Alvin – Al. "May the road rise to meet you, may the wind always be at your back, may the sun shine warm upon your face; the rain fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again." - Irish Blessing A private service was held with celebration of life to come where all will be welcome. Arrangements entrusted to GILCHRIST CHAPEL – McIntyre & Wilkie Funeral Home, One Delhi Street, Guelph (519-824-0031). We invite you to leave your memories online at: www.gilchristchapel.com and they will be forwarded to the family.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 13, 2020.