MILLER, ALVIN WILLIAM Passed away peacefully at the Veterans Program at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, Saturday, December 21, 2019, in his 97th year. Beloved husband of Mary Miller. Alvin served his country with the Canadian Army in World War II. He will be greatly missed by his two sons, Garry, Clinton and his wife Judith, and his grandchildren, Brenna and Hartley. Cremation has taken place at Sanctuary Park Cemetery Cremation Center in Etobicoke. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019