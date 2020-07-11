1/1
Alvina (Ali) KLAEHN
KLAEHN, Alvina (Ali) July 19, 1935 – June 23, 2020 Peacefully into the arms of her Saviour, on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Arthur Meighen Home. Beloved daughter of Lila and Arthur Allin and predeceased by dear brothers Lorne and Gord (Betty). Cherished aunt of Andy Klaehn, "sister" Belle McCoy and Auntie Al to Heather and Stephen McCoy. Special friend of Frank Carberry. Ali loved dancing, jazz, cats, dogs, watching curling and The Toronto Blue Jays. Longtime member of Leaside United Church and The Toronto Symphony Orchestra Volunteer Committee. A private celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, July 19th. Contributions in Ali's memory to the Salvation Army or Spinal Cord Injury of Ontario would be most appreciated.


Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
