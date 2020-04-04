Home

Alwyn LEROY CUMBERBATCH

Alwyn LEROY CUMBERBATCH Obituary
CUMBERBATCH, Alwyn LEROY It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Alwyn at St. Peter's at Chedoke Long Term Care, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Dauphnie (2019) for 68 wonderful years. Loving father of Charles (Judy) and Bryan. Proud grandfather of Natalie, Christopher, Lauren, the late Kaleb and Jenna. Alwyn will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to thank the wonderful team at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke Long Term Care Facilities, for the compassionate care and love shown to him and his family. Your attentive care has meant a lot to the family. Due to Health Regulations a private family service will take place. Interment Mount Hamilton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alwyn's memory may be made to Hamilton Food Share. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020
