DOUCETTE, Alyre "Al" Peacefully at home on November 16, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Anna for over 52 years until her passing in 2013. Loving Dad to Mark, Robert and his Wife Cheryl, and David. Cherished Papa Deuce of Noah. Born on October 13, 1929 in South Rustico PEI, he was one of nine children in the loving family of Frank and Bernice Doucette. He will be dearly missed by brother Edward, sister Fran and his nieces and nephews. A small service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 1:00 pm. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the War Amps, Covenant House or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.wardfuneralhome.com