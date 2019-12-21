SCODELLER, AMADIO God called Amadio peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the age of 88. He will be forever missed by his loving wife, Maria. Cherished by his dear children, Graziella (Giuseppe Di Leo), Patrizia (Mark Russell), Denise (Robert Agouri), and Cathy (Emmanuel Melchiorre). Proud Nonno to Amanda, Vanessa, Matthew, Jacob, Thomas, Emily, Adam, Isabella and Emma. Reunited in Heaven with his loving sister Maria and brother-in-law Paolo. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives, and many friends. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Vescio Funeral Home, 905- 850-3332.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019