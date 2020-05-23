ACS, AMALIA (MOLLY) Peacefully, on May 18, 2020, Amalia (Molly) Acs, 83, from Mansfield, Ontario, passed away with the love of her life, Franz (Frank) at her side and her family close by. Beloved Wife of Frank, Mother to Frankie (deceased 2018), Peter (Cathy) and Christine (Austin) Boake, Grandmother to Gifford, Markie and Terra; Caitlin and Bailey; Jessica, Timothy, Heather. Great-Grandmother to Amalia (Molly); Greyson and Asher. Born on a rural farm in Austria, the youngest of 9 children, Amalia met Frank in Vienna working in the vineyards on the hillside overlooking the Danube River. Frank made the journey to Canada and promised to send for her. He kept that promise and she set sail to reunite with him in Toronto, one year later. The Pine River Chalets at the base of Mansfield Ski Club became Amalia's home, where she loved to be with her children and grandchildren. From her love of skiing, yodelling and ringing cowbells at club races, she became "Oma" to all who knew her. Amalia was passionate about golfing, gardening and sewing. Cooking was her pride and joy, often singing and dancing in the kitchen as she created incredible family meals of goulash and dumplings, cabbage rolls, schnitzel and apple strudel. Amalia had captivating, bright blue eyes and her soft hands touched countless hearts. Even through her many battles, Amalia never gave up and amazed so many with her courage and determination to endure. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Nurses and staff at Campbell House in Collingwood. Your love and kindness gave us the strength to overcome these particularly difficult times - holding our loved one when we could not. A private family funeral will take place on May 26, 2020 in Mansfield, with a celebration of life hosted at a later date. Donations in Amalia's honour to The Hospice Georgian Triangle Foundation are appreciated: 240 Erie Street, Collingwood, ON L9Y 0X8, www.hospicegeorgiantriangle.com. Friends may visit Amalia's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.