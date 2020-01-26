|
BIAMONTE, AMALIA MARIA Peacefully, surrounded by her loving sons, at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Thursday, January 23, 2020, Amalia Biamonte, Bolton, in her 88th year, beloved wife of the late Napoleone Biamonte. Loving mother of Frank and Arlene, Tony and Claudia. Cherished Nonna of Sara and Matt, Alex and Emily, Matthew, Nicholas, Sabrina, and Daniella. She will be missed by her sisters, Tina and Antonietta, and her many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213), on Monday afternoon 2 – 4 and evening 7 – 9 o'clock. Funeral Mass will be held in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 60 Allan Drive, Bolton, on Tuesday morning, January 28th, at 10 o'clock (leaving funeral home at 9:45 a.m.). Entombment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Woodbridge. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences for the family may be offered at: www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 26, 2020