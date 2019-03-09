CAPLINSKIS, Amanda Born November 17, 1920 Riga, Latvia Passed on March 6, 2019 at Kristus Darz Latvian Nursing Home At the age of 98, Amanda passed away peacefully in her sleep. She came to Canada after WWII and married Ignats (Joe) Caplinskis in 1958. Lived in Scarborough but their true home was their cottage on Go Home Lake. Loved by daughter Karen (Jim Miteff) and grandchildren Christie, Brennan and Jack. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Mississauga on Thursday, March 14th at 5 p.m. Visitation one hour prior.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Amanda CAPLINSKIS.
Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1
(905) 602-1580
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019